Armenia Tavush Province has new police chief
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armen Gasparyan has been appointed Chief of Police of Armenia’s Tavush Province, as reported the news service of the Police of Armenia.

“By the order of Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan, Armen Gasparyan, who used to hold the position of head of the regional department of Ararat, has been appointed Head of the Regional Department of the Police in Tavush Province. Artur Zakaryan, who was previously a deputy head for operations, has been appointed acting head of the regional department in Ararat Province,” reported the Police.

Former Police Chief of Tavush Province Vahe Ghazaryan has been appointed a police troops commander.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
