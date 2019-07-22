Trump denies Iran’s claim to arrest 17 CIA spies

US President Donald Trump denied Iran’s claim on the arrest of 17 CIA spies.
“The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!” Trump tweeted.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied Iran’s statement about CIA spies.