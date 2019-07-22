Armenia PM expresses condolences on death of International Atomic Energy Agency Director General

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has conveyed a telegram of condolence on the death of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano. The telegram particularly reads as follows:
“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano.
As an experienced director, Mr. Amano made several achievements, leading the International Atomic Energy Agency with wisdom and devotion in these times of many challenges.
I warmly remember our recent meeting in Yerevan during which we discussed major issues of mutual interest. Armenia will always remember Yukiya Amano as a sincere friend of our nation who made an essential contribution to the strengthening of the partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of Armenia, I express my deep condolences to and solidarity with the family and relatives of Yukiya Amano.”