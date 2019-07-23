Trump: I could win the war in Afghanistan in a week

US President Donald Trump has declared that he could win the war in Afghanistan in a week, but doesn’t want to kill millions of people and “wipe Afghanistan off the face of the Earth”. This is what he said before his meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Han in the White House, as reported AP.
Trump is trying to convince Pakistan to help the US make a deal with the Taliban and put an end to the longstanding war.
“I could win that war in a week, but I don’t want to kill millions of people,” Trump said.
According to him, Pakistan can use its influence on the Taliban to help the US “step out of” Afghanistan.