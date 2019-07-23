Newspaper: Armenia Parliament speaker’s US trip records insurmountable mark of “high-level” touristic “pilotage”

YEREVAN. – They say that National Assembly (NA) speaker Ararat Mirzoyan’s 12-day American voyage has recorded an insurmountable mark of the new Armenian authorities’ inglorious diplomacy and “high-level” touristic “pilotage” in terms of the absence of high-level meetings, a specific outcome of the meetings, it’s being a long stay, and costing quite a lot on the state budget, Irates (Realistic) newspaper reported.

“By the way, the Georgian delegation, led by newly elected chairman Archil Talakvadze of the Parliament of Georgia, also had participated in the Leaders Forum organized in Washington on the same days.

“[But] unlike Ararat Mirzoyan’s ‘busy and long lasting’ 9-person (...) 12-day visit, the president of Georgia’s NA left for [the US] for only five days accompanied by two or three MPs. Moreover, as always, they were received much better and were ensured high[er]-level meetings than Ararat Mirzoyan,” Irates wrote.