Yerevan flight plane that returned to Moscow is fully operational

No technical malfunction has been found in the passenger plane which was en route from Moscow to Yerevan on July 19, but due to smoke on board, it had to make an emergency landing at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow. The press service of Nordwind Airlines—which this plane belonged to—informed this to Moskva city news agency.

“A day later the plane began to conduct flights [again],” the press service added, in particular.

Also, it noted that this aircraft is the newest in the Nordwind Airlines fleet, it was received from the Boeing plant in September 2018, and it is in perfect technical condition.

“As a result of the evacuation, two passengers were hospitalized—with a right shin injury and diabetes,” the Nordwind Airlines press service added. “The compensation matter is resolved on an individual basis.”

On July 19, the crew of the Nordwind Airlines flight from Moscow to Yerevan decided to return to Sheremetyevo airport, and due to smoke on board the plane. Subsequently, the passengers were evacuated. Nordwind Airlines has said that the reason for this evacuation of the passengers was the strange smell in the cabin of this airplane.