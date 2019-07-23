News
News
Trump discusses Huawei issues with Google, Intel, and Cisco heads
Trump discusses Huawei issues with Google, Intel, and Cisco heads
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics, Innovations

US President Donald Trump met on Monday with the heads of Google, Intel, Cisco, and others to discuss the situation around Huawei, and agreed to promptly consider issuing licenses to trade with it to a number of companies, The Wall Street Journal reported referring to the White House statement. 

“The CEOs expressed strong support of the president’s policies, including national security restrictions on United States telecom equipment purchases and sales to Huawei,” the White House said. “They requested timely licensing decisions from the Department of Commerce, and the president agreed.”

In mid-May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei, blocking the way for companies to buy components and technologies from American manufacturers.

In addition, Huawei is in the list of companies that are prohibited from doing business with American businesses without the appropriate licenses.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
