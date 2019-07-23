News
Armenia provincial governor’s office inspector apprehended at moment of taking bribe (PHOTOS)
Armenia provincial governor’s office inspector apprehended at moment of taking bribe (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – From 2017 to 2018, an inspector from the social security regional department of the Shirak provincial governor’s office had demanded and received 63,000 drams as a bribe to put a woman on the beneficiaries’ list and, subsequently, not to cut her respective allowance, Police of Armenia informed. 

Also, this inspector demanded the two months’ allowance amount—56,000 drams—as a bribe to put this woman on the 2019 beneficiaries’ list, too.

But police officers on Monday apprehended this inspector at the moment when he was taking this bribe, and detained him.

A criminal case has been filed into this incident.

The investigation is ascertaining the circumstances behind this case.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
