Becoming Russia citizens to be easier for Armenians

The Russian authorities intend to ease the country’s migration law and to grant a simplified Temporary Residence Permit (TRP) and Temporary Stay Permit (TSP) to a broader range of foreigners.
At the same time, the timeframe for considering a TRP application shall be reduced from half a year to four months, whereas the TSP shall become termless, the Russian Parlamentskaya Gazeta reported.
The Russian State Duma plans to debate on the respective bill, which the Russian government has drafted, at Tuesday’s third reading at the plenary session.
In particular, it is proposed to grant TRP—but without the right to vote—to foreigners who have resettled in Russia within the framework of the international treaty on permanent residence refugees’ resettlement and protection of rights—and which has been signed with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Latvia, Georgia, Armenia, and some other countries.
Also, the right to grant a TSP—but without having been granted a TRP first—is planned to be given to several foreigners, including former USSR citizens.