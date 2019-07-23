Ambassador: Armenian community has privileged position among Romania national minorities

YEREVAN. – The Armenian community has a privileged position among the national minorities of Romania. Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania, Sergey Minasyan, on Tuesday stated this at the roundtable discussion, entitled “Armenia and Romania. Society, Cooperation and Prospects.”

As per the Armenian envoy, this privileged position enables to speak about the chances of promoting economic ties between Armenia and Romania.

“The activities of well-known Armenian Romanian politicians (...) can contribute to the expansion of economic ties,” he said. “Being one of the leading technology countries of the Eastern Partnership [program], Romania can be an interesting partner to Armenia in the implementation of joint projects.”

Minasyan added that all national minorities in Romania enjoy broad opportunities.

Furthermore, the Armenian diplomat stressed that the fact that Romania has been showing an impressive GDP growth in recent years may also become a precondition for achieving success in economic relations between the two countries.

“In addition, there is an opportunity to develop relations in the domain of tourism, agriculture, and winemaking,” Sergey Minasyan added. “We expect bilateral visits, including within the framework of parliamentary diplomacy, for the implementation of specific programs.”

The Armenian ambassador to Romania recalled that this year the EU Council chairmanship has been transferred to Romania, and where debates and conferences are held on the Eastern Partnership program, and Armenia has been represented at a fairly high level at all these events.