Armenia President signs laws

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a number of laws adopted by the National Assembly, including the laws on making amendments to the Law “On compulsory enforcement of judicial acts”, on making amendments and a supplement to the Administrative Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia, on making amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia, on making a supplement to the Law “On state duty”, on making supplements to the Penitentiary Code of the Republic of Armenia, on making amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, on making a supplement to the Law “On personal data protection”, “On the Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights”, on making supplements to the Law “On remuneration of persons holding state positions and public service positions”, on making a supplement to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia, on approving the 2018annual report on implementation of the 2017-2020 Program for Privatization of State Property and on making amendments and supplements to the Law “On civil status acts’.