Ardshinbank publishes its 2019 Q2 Results with record profit growth
Ardshinbank publishes its 2019 Q2 Results with record profit growth
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank has published its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 with record growth in profit. The net profit of the bank during the quarter amounted to 3 billion drams.

As of 30.06.2019, the Bank's assets amounted to AMD 688 billion, the loan portfolio totaled AMD 445 billion, liabilities - AMD 615 billion, and its total capital at 73 billion drams. The net profit from the beginning of the year recorded AMD 5.23 bln.         

The dynamics of main financial indicators for Q2 2019 compared to the Q1 2019 are as follows:                                    
Հայերեն and Русский
