News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 23
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Justice minister to UN official: Armenia is on path of major judicial, anticorruption reforms
Justice minister to UN official: Armenia is on path of major judicial, anticorruption reforms
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan on Tuesday received Dmitry Mariyasin, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia.

Badasyan informed that Armenia is on the path of major judicial and anticorruption reforms, and then he presented the respective programs.

Mariyasin, for his part, noted that it is a great honor for his mission to assist in the judicial reform, which is the key domain in the development of Armenia. Also, the UNDP resident representative expressed confidence that the new Armenian government will be able to improve and enhance the efficiency of the country’s judiciary. Furthermore, underscored the effective implementation of the fight against corruption.

The minister assured that the government’s objective is to make the judiciary reliable and credible for Armenian citizens and foreign investors, alike.

Dmitry Mariyasin, in turn, reaffirmed the UNDP’s readiness to assist in the ongoing reforms in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy PM: Armenia wants to expand cooperation with UNDP
Tigran Avinyan met with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, at the United Nations headquarters in New York…
 Armenia’s Avinyan to UN official: Turkey’s Araks River reservoir construction projects are worrisome
In New York, the deputy PM met with the UN High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States…
 Yerevan celebrates Bastille Day
Among the attendees were representatives of diplomatic missions to...
 UN Representative: Armenia shares burden of solving global issue of refugees
Anna-Karin Öst stated that Armenia shares the...
 Armenian army's general staff deputy chief attends UN peacekeeping conference
The aim of the conference is to centralize the efforts of...
 Guterres urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region
“The US decision today, to impose more sanctions against Iran is yet another indication of continued US hostility…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos