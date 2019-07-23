Justice minister to UN official: Armenia is on path of major judicial, anticorruption reforms

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan on Tuesday received Dmitry Mariyasin, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia.

Badasyan informed that Armenia is on the path of major judicial and anticorruption reforms, and then he presented the respective programs.

Mariyasin, for his part, noted that it is a great honor for his mission to assist in the judicial reform, which is the key domain in the development of Armenia. Also, the UNDP resident representative expressed confidence that the new Armenian government will be able to improve and enhance the efficiency of the country’s judiciary. Furthermore, underscored the effective implementation of the fight against corruption.

The minister assured that the government’s objective is to make the judiciary reliable and credible for Armenian citizens and foreign investors, alike.

Dmitry Mariyasin, in turn, reaffirmed the UNDP’s readiness to assist in the ongoing reforms in Armenia.