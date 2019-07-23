FM congratulates diplomats on 26th anniversary of Karabakh MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilyan congratulated diplomats on the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The minister posted his congratulatory message on his Facebook page, and it reads as follows:
“Today marks the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh. This serves as the best occasion to congratulate all diplomats who have provided their services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, as well as all the diplomats of the central apparatus of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of the permanent representations of our republic abroad who are currently trusted with implementation of this responsible mission.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh continues to work consistently to implement the foreign policy priorities, including international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, enhancement and expansion of international cooperation, the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the strengthening of the positive rating of Artsakh abroad and the ongoing empowerment of the Artsakh-Armenia-Diaspora triumvirate,” Mayilyan wrote.