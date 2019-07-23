Former French PM appointed Armenian National Interests Fund Board of Directors member

Former Prime Minister of France Dominique de Villepin has been appointed member of the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), as reported the Armenian National Interests Fund. The decision entered into force today.

The press release reads as follows: “We are happy to inform that Dominique de Villepin has been appointed member of the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), and the decision entered into force today.”

Executive Director of the ANIF Davit Papazyan stated the following: “The Board of Directors of the Armenian National Interests Fund (operating under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan) plans to become internationally represented, and in this context, the involvement of former Prime Minister of France Dominique de Villepin means setting an extremely high level of participation.

It is a great honor to accept Mr. de Villepin as a partner of the ANIF and as a friend of Armenia. The ANIF is especially grateful to President of Armenia, Mr. Armen Sarkissian for introducing Mr. de Villepin to us.”

On this occasion, de Villepin stated the following: “Joining the team of the ANIF is the start of a new and interesting journey. Like France, Armenia also recently underwent an essential stage of rejuvenation in the political field, and evidence of this is the fact that the Executive Director of the ANIF, Mr. Papazyan is 37 years old, and the chairman of the Board of Directors, Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Avinyan is 30.

Armenia is currently the country with a GDP that is growing the fastest in Europe in the first quarter of 2019 (by 7.1%), and the ANIF has a great future and a big responsibility to contribute to that growth. I thank the ANIF for providing me with the opportunity to take part in the effective activities for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia.”