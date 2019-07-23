Armenia Deputy Healthcare Minister heading committee for former MP's expert examination

The committee established to conduct the inter-agency forensic expert examination designated for former MP Manvel Grigoryan will be headed by Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Levon Hakobyan. This is what Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan declared during the trial over the case of Manvel Grigoryan today.
The committee also comprises Deputy Head of the Medical Department of the Police of Armenia Armen Karapetyan, Head of the Division for Complex Expert Examinations of the Forensic Scientific-Practical Center at the Ministry of Healthcare Gagik Harutyunyan and doctor of the Hospital of Convicts Penitentiary Institution Harutyun Hekimyan.
The judge informed that the committee is planning on visiting Manvel Grigoryan this Thursday.
To ensure implementation of this process, the committee had addressed Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, who is planning on sending a response letter to the Hospital of Convicts Penitentiary Institution and Nairi Medical Center so that they ensure the entrance of the committee’s members and the checkup for Grigoryan.
A couple of days ago, Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, who is the judge for the trial over the case of Manvel Grigoryan, upheld the prosecutors’ motion to designate an inter-agency forensic expert examination regarding the health condition of Grigoryan, assigning the relevant authority of the Ministry of Healthcare to conduct the expert examination.