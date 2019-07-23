News
Armenia FM to pay official visit to Georgia
Armenia FM to pay official visit to Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

From July 24 to 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be on an official visit to Georgia.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the foreign minister is scheduled to hold talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani, and the two ministers will present the results of the talks with statements for the presses.

Minister Mnatsakanyan will also have meetings with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze and Chairperson of the Parliament of Georgia Archil Talakvadze.

Armenia’s foreign minister will also have a meeting with representatives of the Georgian-Armenian community.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
