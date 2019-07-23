News
Tuesday
July 23
Georgian delegation introduced to Armenia State Revenue Committee's information systems
Georgian delegation introduced to Armenia State Revenue Committee's information systems
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Deputy Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Mikayel Pashayan met yesterday with the delegation of the Information Technologies Center of the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia. The Georgian colleagues were introduced to the information systems of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee in order to identify the new and potential sectors for exchange of experience and cooperation.

The representatives of the Department of Information Technologies of the State Revenue Committee presented the systems running in the “Republic of Armenia National Single Window for Foreign Trade” portal, the principles and technical specifications of interoperability, the prospects and projects for further enhancement of the “one-stop shop” system, as well as the system of analytical reports operating on the basis of big data analysis.
Հայերեն
