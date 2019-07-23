Karabakh defense potential, mechanisms for restraining adversary have increased considerably

The Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Karen Abrahamyan, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Defense Army Military Council. The event was devoted to summing up the results of the first semester of the 2019 military academic year.
Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, Gabriel Balayan, who is in Artsakh on a working visit, also attended the meeting.
In his introductory remarks, Abrahamyan noted that in the reporting period, all units of the Artsakh Defense Army had fulfilled their tasks in full and made progress in combat-readiness and vital activities of the troops.
Subsequently, the speakers pointed out that even though the defense potential of Artsakh has increased considerably and the mechanisms for restraining the adversary have been perfected, a great deal of work is still planned for the implementation of the next phase of military reforms.
In conclusion, the Artsakh defense minister touched also upon the key challenges of the upcoming military academic year and gave respective instructions to the relevant officials in charge.