Armenia servicemen to compete in International Army Games 2019

Divisions from the Armenian Armed Forces on Monday traveled to Moscow to participate in the preparations and subsequent competitions to be held in India and China, from August 3 to 17, within the framework of the International Army Games (IAG) 2019.
On the margins of the IAG 2019, the military from the Armenian army will also partake in the preparations and subsequent competitions to be held in Russia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Iran.
Along the lines of the IAG 2019, the Armenian military servicemen will also participate in the “Peace Fighter” military competition which Armenia will host, from August 3 to 17.