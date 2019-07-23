News
News
Armenia MFA Spokesperson on government's position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The position of the Government of the Republic of Armenia remains unchanged — the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be settled exclusively within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group based on international law, particularly the principle of self-determination of nations. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan declared today during a discussion on “Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Recent Trends” at Orbeli Center.

“Artsakh has to be fully involved and have a decisive voice in the durable negotiations. It is safe to say that the position of the Armenian government comprises three main directions, including the content, the environment in which the negotiations are taking place and the full involvement of Artsakh. Artsakh’s involvement is a practical position for us. Artsakh is the main subject of this process. If we want to ensure effectiveness, Artsakh has to be involved,” Naghdalyan said.

According to her, the security of Artsakh and the status arising from security are the absolute priorities of Armenia. Naghdalyan attached importance to the environment for negotiations and said the following: “When there is Armenophobia and that kind of rhetoric, we don’t believe it is possible to negotiate and make progress. It is impossible to think that Armenia will negotiate when there is shooting on one side and negotiations on the other.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
