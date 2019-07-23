News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia MFA Spokesperson on direct result of agreement in Dushanbe
Armenia MFA Spokesperson on direct result of agreement in Dushanbe
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The direct result of the agreement reached in Dushanbe was the establishment of operative contact. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan declared during a discussion entitled “Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Recent Trends” at Orbeli Center today.

“This includes certain mechanisms for the prevention of and reaction to incidents. The recent escalation pinpointed the fact that there is a need for further strengthening of those mechanisms. This implies that we need to take steps to strengthen the ceasefire regime. Agreements on this were reached in Vienna and Saint Petersburg in 2016,” Naghdalyan emphasized, adding that the agreement reached in Dushanbe strengthens the existing mechanisms to a certain extent.

Naghdalyan stated that Armenia will never refuse to prevent and reduce risks and reminded that Armenia has always said that peace must be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, yet there is some misunderstanding that Armenia will be ready to make unilateral concessions for peace or take actions that will pose a risk for the security or self-determination of Artsakh.

When asked how there can be any acceptable solution for the three peoples and what the red line for Armenia is, Naghdalyan said the following: “It is the security of Artsakh and the status arising from that. The rest is diplomacy. The people of Artsakh have to determine the status of Artsakh.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA Spokesperson on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' recommendations
Anna Naghdalyan reminded that the five-party meeting in...
 Armenia MOD Spokesperson: MOD has raised issue of being first to attack
When asked about the response, the Spokesperson said...
 Armenia MFA Spokesperson on government's position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
According to her, the security of Artsakh and the status...
 Świtalski: No military solution to Karabakh conflict
As per the envoy of the EU, the latter’s position on the settlement of this conflict has not changed…
 Armenia PM on solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue, casualties
The “hotline” between Yerevan and Baku is operating, but this...
 Armenia FM, US Department of State representative touch upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
During the meeting, the parties attached importance to the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos