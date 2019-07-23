Armenia MOD Spokesperson on use of weapons from both sides

Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan touched upon the concerns about safety in Armenia’s Yelpin village during discussions organized under the title “Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Recent Trends” and held at Orbeli Center today.
“If we have the right to use the word “concern”, then we have to be concerned about the conflict and the entire length of the border, as well as Nakhchivan, Tavush Province, Artsakh or Syunik Province.
There is no difference because, whereas some settlements are located in a certain zone of vulnerability, this is bilateral, and if there is an X amount of settlements that are accessible for Azerbaijanis to attack with weapons, there are twice as many settlements for the Armenian party,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan emphasized.