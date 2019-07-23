News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Afghan government asking for clarification from Trump
Afghan government asking for clarification from Trump
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Afghan government is asking for clarification of President Donald Trump’s statement that a military option could wipe out Afghanistan in the absence of a peaceful resolution to the country’s 18-year war, reports AP.

Trump made the remarks Monday while meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose help he seeks in negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban that would also see U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan.

Trump said he could win the Afghan war in just 10 days but this would also wipe “Afghanistan from the face of the earth.”

President Ashraf Ghani’s office is asking for clarification and says Afghanistan will never “allow any foreign power to determine its fate.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos