Moscow City Court extends preventive measure for Khachaturyan sisters for 3 more months

Moscow City Court has extended the preventive measure for the Khachaturyan sisters (charged with murdering their father) for another three months, as reported RIA Novosti, citing the court’s press service.
Earlier, attorney Alexey Parshin had reported that investigators would check to see whether Mikhail Khachaturyan had used violence against his daughters and that the report had been forwarded to the Investigative Committee. According to the attorney, the actions of the Khachaturyan sisters will be verified under Articles 117, 132 and 133 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (torture, sexual assaults and compulsion of sexual acts).
The murder, which sparked great reactions, was committed on July 27, 2018. Based on the hypothesis of investigators, the three sisters killed their 57-year-old father in their apartment located on the Altufev highway in Moscow.