Armenia President congratulates Boris Johnson on being elected UK PM

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has conveyed a congratulatory message to Boris Johnson on assuming the office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britan and Northern Ireland, as reported the news service of the President of Armenia.
The President’s congratulatory message particularly reads as follows:
“Armenia is interested in expanding qualitatively new cooperation in spheres of mutual interest and is ready to take the steps required for that. I fully hope that we will contribute to the enhancement of the Armenian-British multisector partnership through constructive dialogue and for the benefit of our friendly nations.”