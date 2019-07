President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) met today with members of the Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party’s Artsakh chapter led by the Central Committee’s representative Davit Ishkhanyan, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President o of the Republic of Artsakh.

Issues related to nation-building and the country’s domestic and foreign policies were discussed during the meeting.