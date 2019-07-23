Russia FM on Moscow-Tbilisi relations

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has declared that Moscow has never aspired to deteriorate its relations with Tbilisi, as reported RIA Novosti.
“We have never aspired to deteriorate relations with Tbilisi. During the Mikheil Saakashvili administration, it was the Georgian authorities that broke diplomatic ties with Moscow in an attempt to restrict Russia’s economic cooperation. We had close ties in terms of trade and investments. Now trade has been relaunched. I don’t think this is uncomfortable for anyone. We don’t have a negative attitude towards the Georgian people. On the contrary, we have lived together for centuries and appreciate each other’s cultures and customs,” Lavrov said.