US general: Arctic could become key destination for Russian cruise missiles

General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of the US Northern Command and commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, said the Arctic could become a key destination for Russian cruise missiles, the Voice of America reported.
In his words, much of the discussion on missile defense is about traditional ballistic missiles, or modern supersonic missiles, which the major powers are developing.
“But surprisingly, there is not that much conversation about cruise missiles,” he added. “When I look at the cruise missile threat, I see that as one of the biggest threats we face.”
Rising temperatures in the Arctic have created opportunities for the emergence of new sea lanes for trade and warships, including Russian ships, which lost no time in taking advantage.