Newspaper: Closed discussion expected at Armenia PM’s level

YEREVAN. – Although the National Assembly of Armenia is officially on vacation, the “boss’ composition” has urged members of the ruling My Step parliamentary faction to carefully follow all political developments, according to Past (Fact) newspaper.

“They even instructed some of them not to leave the city [Yerevan], since, according to information, once [Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan returns from vacation—that is, in early August—there will be a closed discussion—at the Prime Minister’s level—with representatives of the My Step faction regarding the processes on the judicial system.

“There is information that during that very meeting the authorities will discuss—and then will introduce to the broad public circles—the matter of constitutional amendments; in particular, the thesis that is already being discussed within the framework of behind-the-scenes, according to which it is envisaged to carry out amendments—through a referendum—in the CC [Constitutional Court] section of the Constitution,” Past wrote.