Russian border guards’ serviceman, 30, commits suicide in Yerevan

A serviceman of the Russian border guards on Tuesday committed suicide in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. The Investigative Committee of Armenia is preparing a report on this incident.
At about 4:50pm, police received a call that there was a man’s dead body hanging in a summer house, shamshyan.com reported.
Police and investigators have found out that the deceased was Arsen K., the 30-year-old resident of this summer house, and he had committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope.
Several forensic examinations have been ordered.
According to the source, Arsen K. was serving in the Russian border troops that are stationed in Armenia.