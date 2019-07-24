News
Wednesday
July 24
Wednesday
July 24
Russian border guards’ serviceman, 30, commits suicide in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

A serviceman of the Russian border guards on Tuesday committed suicide in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. The Investigative Committee of Armenia is preparing a report on this incident.

At about 4:50pm, police received a call that there was a man’s dead body hanging in a summer house, shamshyan.com reported.

Police and investigators have found out that the deceased was Arsen K., the 30-year-old resident of this summer house, and he had committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope.

Several forensic examinations have been ordered.

According to the source, Arsen K. was serving in the Russian border troops that are stationed in Armenia.

 

 
