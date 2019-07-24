Pregnant woman, 32, dies from electric shock at Armenia summer house

A pregnant woman has died from electric shock Tuesday, at a summer house in Nor Kharberd village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

An ambulance crew went on a call to a summer house and found the dead body of a 32-year-old pregnant woman, Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“According to preliminary information, the woman died as a result of electric shock,” the police added. “An investigation is underway.”

The deceased woman was married, and she was living with her husband and two young children.