Court of Appeal considers Armenia Prosecutor General's Office complaint on arrest of 2nd President's property

The Appeals Criminal Court, chaired by Judge Arsen Nikoghosyan, reviews the complaints of the Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office regarding the arrest imposed on the property of Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan.

The arrest of the property was imposed a few days after Robert Kocharyan was charged with overthrowing the constitutional order. The lawyers of the ex-president appealed this decision to the prosecutor, which was rejected, after which they appealed to the court. In turn, the judge of the court of the first instance Anna Danibekyan, having considered the complaint of Kocharyan’s lawyers against the decision to impose arrest on the property of the ex-president, considered that this decision had violated the rights of the latter. In this case, the court is not obliged to eliminate the violation.

However, the Prosecutor General’s Office considers the decision to impose a seizure on Kocharyan’s property legal and appealed the verdict.