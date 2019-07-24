News
OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE mission on Thursday will hold a planned ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces, to the south of Gyulistan village of Shahumyan Region, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, as well as his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding this monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE mission members.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
