Wednesday
July 24
Person involved in murder of former Russian ex-soldier arrested in Armenia
Person involved in murder of former Russian ex-soldier arrested in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Armenian law enforcement authorities arrested an internationally wanted person involved in the murder of former Special Forces soldier Nikita Belyankin, head of the public relations department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan told Armenian News - NEWS.am

Nikita Belyankin was killed on June 1 in a mass brawl in Russia’s Krasnogorsk. He stood up for a local resident who was beaten up by a crowd on the street.

Earlier, the Krasnogorsk city court had imprisoned the alleged killer Sergey Khojoyan, who unofficially works as a bartender in a bar where the brawl took place. A total of nine alleged participants in the conflict were detained and arrested.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
