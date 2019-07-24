Americans to help recycle waste in Armenia

The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia and the American University of Armenia signed Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding.

The memorandum concerns the creation of a database and maps on education and waste collection in Armenia.

Before signing this memorandum, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Vache Terteryan noted that a lot of work had been done on the issue of controlling and disposing of hard garbage.

“Unfortunately, we still have a lot to do. We assume that we first must make our strategy more transparent, we are going to move forward to clarify the steps, and in this context, the scientific potential of the American University of Armenia, as well as access to international experience, can be very useful for us. An interactive map, which will have to demonstrate the existing realities, is not only a good tool for strategic, but also operational management, especially at this stage,” the deputy minister noted.

In turn, the rector of the American University of Armenia Karin Markides expressed satisfaction with such cooperation, noting that the promotion of international experience in the country can have very positive results, especially in the issue of waste management and control.