News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
USD
475.98
EUR
530.19
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.98
EUR
530.19
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Americans to help recycle waste in Armenia
Americans to help recycle waste in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia and the American University of Armenia signed Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding.

The memorandum concerns the creation of a database and maps on education and waste collection in Armenia.

Before signing this memorandum, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Vache Terteryan noted that a lot of work had been done on the issue of controlling and disposing of hard garbage.

“Unfortunately, we still have a lot to do. We assume that we first must make our strategy more transparent, we are going to move forward to clarify the steps, and in this context, the scientific potential of the American University of Armenia, as well as access to international experience, can be very useful for us. An interactive map, which will have to demonstrate the existing realities, is not only a good tool for strategic, but also operational management, especially at this stage,” the deputy minister noted.

In turn, the rector of the American University of Armenia Karin Markides expressed satisfaction with such cooperation, noting that the promotion of international experience in the country can have very positive results, especially in the issue of waste management and control.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenians, Assyrians in LA sign memorandum of cooperation
"The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation elevates our relationship with the AAASC to a deeper institutional level…
 US congressman: There is conviction in West that Armenia is in Russia’s orbit
But Frank Pallone, Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, does not believe this…
 Newspaper: Armenia Parliament speaker’s US trip records insurmountable mark of “high-level” touristic “pilotage”
And of the inglorious diplomacy of the new Armenian authorities…
 Armenia Parliament delegation visits US Congress
Members of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues welcomed the visiting Armenian MPs…
 Newspaper: Armenia parliament speaker’s current US visit to cost over $60k on state budget
Three key officials from the Armenian government are in Washington, D.C., at present…
 Ararat Mirzoyan, Nancy Pelosi discuss Armenian-American relations
The speaker of the US House of Representatives attached great importance to the democratic changes that have occurred in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos