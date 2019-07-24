Armenia Deputy Minister: First condition for fighting corruption is change in thinking

The first condition for fighting corruption is a change in thinking, said Armenian Deputy Justice Minister Anna Vardapetyan on Wednesday during the conference titled “Introduction of mechanisms for the prevention of corruption in local government bodies. International experience and future development.”
According to her, in order to be able to apply anti-corruption mechanisms, including at the level of communities and local governments, a change in attitude towards this phenomenon is necessary.
“It is also important to develop a strategy that will be based on the experience of the past and have an ultimate goal,” she said.
The Deputy Minister highlighted the importance of the participation of the integration of representatives of civil society in discussions on the development of appropriate mechanisms for applying the anti-corruption strategy in the field.
“In order to reduce the risks of corruption, the Justice Ministry intends to introduce an electronic system for the provision of services in most government agencies, including local ones,” she added.
Referring to the issue of transitional justice, she explained that the ultimate goal should be to increase confidence in the judicial system.