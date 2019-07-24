I understood, and I am certain Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, Mr. Vanetsyan also understood what the Prime Minister meant by saying “black-clad” people. This is what Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan told journalists today, touching upon the instruction of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to lay “black-clad” people on the asphalt and attach colorful “bow-ties” on them.
“We understood what the Prime Minister meant. We have caught, are catching and will continue to catch them. I can’t state the exact number. Prevention is also important for the police,” Osipyan said, noting that there are also “black-clad” people among journalists.