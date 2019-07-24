Armenia PM: Henry Morgenthau’s name is written in golden letters in chapters of Armenian people’s history

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday sent a letter of condolences to the Morgenthau family, on the passing of Robert Morgenthau, the grandson of former US Ambassador Henry Morgenthau, the great friend of the Armenian people.
In his message, Pashinyan noted, in particular, that the Morgenthau family is linked to the Armenian people for more than a century, and Armenians are grateful to this family for assisting the Armenian people during the years of the Armenian Genocide, saving numerous genocide survivors, ensuring international awareness of this crime and for their efforts toward the recognition of this genocide.
The Armenian PM added that the name of Ambassador Henry Morgenthau is written in golden letters in the chapters of the history of the Armenian people—and without whom many episodes of this dark period may have remained unknown to humanity, and as a worthy son and successor of his grandfather and father, Robert Morgenthau continued their work, and he was proud of his family’s close ties with the Armenian people.
In conclusion, Nikol Pashinyan noted that Robert Morgenthau’s bright memory will always remain vivid in the hearts of the Armenian people.