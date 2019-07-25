Trump makes clear to Republican senators he does not want to sanction Turkey

US President Donald Trump made clear to Republican Party senators during a closed-door meeting that he does not want to sanction Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system, two Republican sources said, CNN reported.
There “wasn’t much appetite for that position” among the Republican senators in the meeting, one Senate Republican source said, explaining that Trump faced push back from lawmakers in the meeting at the White House.
Lawmakers have said the US does not have a choice but to sanction Turkey over the purchase, based on the 2017 Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, but Turkey’s status as a NATO ally has complicated the situation.
Trump has made clear publicly that he is reluctant to sanction Turkey over the purchase, blaming the Obama administration for Turkey’s purchase of the Russian missile system, saying it had refused to sell Turkey the American alternative to the missile system.
During the meeting, Trump once again lamented his administration’s decision to cut Turkey out of the American F-35 fighter jet program, telling the senators he wishes that he could still sell the jets to Turkey.