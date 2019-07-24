Armenia Constitutional Court President receives UNDP delegates

President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan received today the representatives of the UNDP Technical Framework Mission for Justice Reforms, including Policy Specialist for the UNDP Jason Gluck; Human Rights and Rule of Law Specialists for the UNDP Ainura Bekkoenova; representative of the Bingham Center for Rule of Law Jan Van Zil Smith; expert on crime prevention and criminal justice Konstantin Palikarsky; specialist of the UNDP Anti-Corruption Program Aida Arutyunova and Director of the UNDP Justice Program Marine Malkhasyan.
The judicial-legal reforms in Armenia were touched upon during the meeting. Hrayr Tovmasyan talked about the role of the Constitutional Court in the judiciary, the main functions reserved for the Constitutional Court by the Constitution and the practice of application of those provisions. Tovmasyan also answered the guests’ questions related to the changes being considered in the judiciary and other issues.