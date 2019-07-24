The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia has introduced the “Trust Line” service in order to rule out phenomena having a negative impact on service in the Armed Forces of Armenia; neutralize the factors hindering exercise of the rights of servicemen; respond and process applications, complaints and suggestions in an operative manner; ensure subcategorization of the military and fulfilment by the command of the statutory duty to have command of the situation and make decisions and to strengthen the army-society relationship and mutual trust, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.