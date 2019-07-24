ECHR offers Armenia government to pay 9,000 euros to civic activist

The European Court of Human Rights has ended examination of the appeal regarding use of violence against civic activist Argishti Kiviryan while he was being apprehended from the site of the protest against construction that was underway at 5 Komitas Street in Yerevan on August 24, 2013, as reported on Argishti Kiviryan’s Facebook page.
“Dear friends,
I would like to inform that the European Court of Human Rights has ended examination of the appeal regarding use of violence against civic activist Argishti Kiviryan while he was being apprehended from the site of the protest against construction that was underway at 5 Komitas Street in Yerevan on August 24, 2013.
On June 18, the European Court released the decision according to which the Government of Armenia, acknowledging the violation of my rights, offered compensation equivalent to 9,000 euros.
I would like to recall that, after I was exposed to violence, I was charged with using violence against a police officer and I became a culprit, after which I was sentenced due to the verdict rendered by the infamous judge Artur Mkrtchyan, and only the Criminal Court of Appeal rendered a judicial act for acquittal.
I congratulate the lawyers of our office, Lusine Sahakyan and Yervand Varosyan, on yet another victory.
If this decision helps make sure police officers of Armenia never use violence against citizens, I will consider that I have won,” he stated.