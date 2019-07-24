Hetq.am: Administrative penalty applied against former Armenian MP

The Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials applied yesterday an administrative penalty against former MP Ararat Zurabyan, fining him in the amount of AMD 200,000, as reported hetq.am.
The former MP hasn’t submitted to the Commission the declaration of assets, incomes and interrelated persons as of the day of terminating official duties in 2019.
In relation to this, the Commission instituted proceedings and, on May 30, applied an administrative penalty (warning). Within 30 days after the decision was considered delivered to Zurabyan, the former official hadn’t submitted to the Commission the declaration of assets, incomes and interrelated persons as of the day of terminating official powers. After that, an administrative penalty (fine) had already been applied.