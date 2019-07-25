Russia State Duma ratifies protocols amending CSTO charter

The State Duma of Russia on Wednesday ratified the Second and Third Protocols, which amend the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and another protocol that amends the agreement on the legal status of CSTO, Ria Novosti reported.

The Second Protocol proposes to envision that the CSTO heads of state—or heads of governments—join the Collective Security Council, if they are empowered by their country’s laws to make decisions on matters within the competence of this council.

The Third Protocol makes amendments to the CSTO charter, and which provides for granting the status of “CSTO observer” for countries that are not CSTO members, and for international organizations that want to study the open normative legal base, track-record and activities of the CSTO, but without participation in its practical activities.

According to this protocol, the non-CSTO member countries as well as international organizations which share its goals and principles and want to establish and develop mutually beneficial cooperation with the CSTO can now be granted a CSTO partner’s status, and participate in the practical events of this organization.

And the protocol on amendments to the agreement on the CSTO legal status proposes to clarify the concept of “representatives of CSTO member states,” and to include the positions of “CSTO Permanent and Authorized Representative” and “CSTO Deputy Secretary General.”

Armenia is also a member country in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.