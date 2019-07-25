Trump vetoes Congress resolutions against plans to sell weapons to Arab countries

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a veto on three resolutions adopted earlier by the US Congress to prevent US arms deals from being made to Arab countries without their approval by lawmakers, Washington Post reported.
As noted in Trump’s letters to the Congress Senate, circulated by the White House, these resolutions will weaken America’s global competitiveness and harm important relations of the US with its allies and partners.
According to US law, the Defense Department should notify lawmakers about plans to sell weapons or military equipment to other countries. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a decision on May 24 to use emergency law without the approval of Congress to complete the process of concluding 22 deals on the sale of weapons to Jordan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, totaling $ 8.1 billion to deter Iranian aggression.
In response, Democrats Bob Menendez, Chris Murphy, Patrick Leahy, and Jack Reed, as well as Republicans Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul, and Todd Young, prepared 22 resolutions against plans to sell weapons. These resolutions were approved on June 20 by the Senate. The House of Representatives has so far adopted three of them.