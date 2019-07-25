News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
5 Armenian companies granted exemption from customs duties
5 Armenian companies granted exemption from customs duties
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Five Armenian companies were granted exemption from customs duties.

The relevant decisions were made at the Armenian Government’s meeting on Thursday.

The draft decisions were presented by the Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan.

The Cabinet approved the request of CJSC Nairian for exemption from customs duties when importing technological equipment, components, raw materials and (or) materials in the framework of the investment program implemented in the priority direction. The government provided incentives to I PLAST, Ard Global, IN-VI LLC companies.

The application of the Voske Kar organization was also discussed. Representatives of these companies are planning to invest and create new jobs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos