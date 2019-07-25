Armenia FM on alternative route to Upper Lars highway: New phase of negotiations is approaching

The matter of an alternative route to the Upper Lars highway first of all concerns Russia and Georgia, and the negotiations in this regard are continuing between the two sides. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted this to reporters, after his get-together in Georgia with representatives of the Georgian-Armenian community.

“We [Armenia] are very closely following and speaking about it with our two partners—both Russia and Georgia,” he added. “But the negotiating parties are Russia and Georgia (...), and we continue to follow, hoping that there truly will be a situation when the resolution of the matter will become more visible, tangible.”

And asked whether this is a matter of a foreseeable future, the Armenian FM responded as follows: “I can express the hope that it can be because a new phase of negotiations is approaching. [But as to] how it will go and what progress there can be (...), I can just express the hope that there will be such a situation.”