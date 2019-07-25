News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia FM on alternative route to Upper Lars highway: New phase of negotiations is approaching
Armenia FM on alternative route to Upper Lars highway: New phase of negotiations is approaching
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The matter of an alternative route to the Upper Lars highway first of all concerns Russia and Georgia, and the negotiations in this regard are continuing between the two sides. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted this to reporters, after his get-together in Georgia with representatives of the Georgian-Armenian community.

“We [Armenia] are very closely following and speaking about it with our two partners—both Russia and Georgia,” he added. “But the negotiating parties are Russia and Georgia (...), and we continue to follow, hoping that there truly will be a situation when the resolution of the matter will become more visible, tangible.”

And asked whether this is a matter of a foreseeable future, the Armenian FM responded as follows: “I can express the hope that it can be because a new phase of negotiations is approaching. [But as to] how it will go and what progress there can be (...), I can just express the hope that there will be such a situation.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM on Armenian churches in Georgia
When asked if Armenia raises this issue in its...
 Armenia MFA: We are very satisfied with quite active dynamics in relations with Georgia
“Our agenda with Georgia is quite broad,” FM Mnatsakanyan said…
 Armenia FM, Georgia PM underscore promotion of new regional programs
Within the framework of his official visit to Georgia, Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan met with Prime Minister Bakhtadze…
 Armenia FM on meeting with Georgian counterpart
We cooperate very well on several...
 Armenia FM meets his Georgian counterpart
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on Wednesday…
 Georgian delegation introduced to Armenia State Revenue Committee's information systems
The representatives of the Department of Information Technologies of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos