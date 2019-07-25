News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: We are very satisfied with quite active dynamics in relations with Georgia
Armenia MFA: We are very satisfied with quite active dynamics in relations with Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

Our agenda with Georgia is quite broad. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said this to reporters, after his get-together in Georgia with representatives of the Georgian-Armenian community.

He noted this referring to the matters that were discussed at his meetings with the Georgian FM and the Georgian PM, within the framework of his official visit to Georgia.

“We [Armenia and Georgia] have a quite stable regular dialogue between our foreign ministries,” he added. “Within the framework of this official visit, we again touched upon all those matters concerning the security systems of our two countries, and the challenges that are related to our security systems.

“We also stressed what is a very natural joint interest: to develop relations in the direction that contributes to regional peace and stability.

“We are very satisfied with the quite active dynamics that exist in our bilateral relations over the course of this year.

“We are trying to further encourage the business circles, civil society contacts, [and] the joint work at all levels.

“Numerous issues were touched upon.

“The [Armenia-Georgia] relations are quite extensive, and the agenda that has been formed between our governments is [also] extensive.

“We work together in a very friendly climate.

“It was also very impressive as to what extent the Prime Minister of Georgia directly contributes to the work that is related to the development of the Armenian-Georgian relations.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM on Armenian churches in Georgia
When asked if Armenia raises this issue in its...
 Armenia FM on alternative route to Upper Lars highway: New phase of negotiations is approaching
But this matter concerns Russia and Georgia, first of all…
 Armenia FM, Georgia PM underscore promotion of new regional programs
Within the framework of his official visit to Georgia, Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan met with Prime Minister Bakhtadze…
 Armenia FM on meeting with Georgian counterpart
We cooperate very well on several...
 Armenia FM meets his Georgian counterpart
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on Wednesday…
 Georgian delegation introduced to Armenia State Revenue Committee's information systems
The representatives of the Department of Information Technologies of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos