Ardshinbank offers new terms for loans with real estate loans pledge

Ardshinbank has significantly improved the terms of loans in Armenian drams with real estate pledge. The Bank has launched a "Credit Vacation", according to which customers can move their loans with real estate pledge to Ardshinbankup to 3% lower annual interest rate, extend the loan term and simplify the monthly repayments. Moreover, the customer is free not to make any repayments for the first six months*.
The annual interest rate of the loan has dropped to 13%*, the maximum credit limit has increased up to AMD 150 million, the maximum term is now 10 years, and the loan is available at 100% LTV ratio. Moreover, the loan is provided without a mandatory requirement for income analysis.
To note, within the framework of loans with real estate pledge, Ardshinbank's responsible borrowers receive a 5% cashback from the repaid interests.
For further details on loans with real estate pledge, please visit https://goo.gl/t5yZYv or call Ardshinbank's 24/7 call center at 012222222.
* effective annual interest rate starts from 14.49%